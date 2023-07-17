Olubadan suspends Egungun festival over violence

Oba Lekan Balogun

By Adeola Badru

THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, yesterday, suspended the celebration of Egungun festival, following reported cases of violence, arson and looting of shops by some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums, hiding under the cover of the on-going festival in Ibadan.

Oba Balogun, in a statement by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, has summoned all the leaders of masquerades, known as Alaagbaa in Ibadanland, to an emergency meeting, today, at the ancient Aliiwo Palace in Agodi, Ibadan.

Oba Balogun said: “I warned seriously against what is happening when the festival was to commence and the assurances I got then were that nothing untoward would accompany the festival.

“But, the reports coming to me have been at variance with those assurances I earlier got from the masquerades’ leaders.

“No responsible leader would fold his arms or put on the cap of I care less when a majority of those subjects one superintendent over are in agony and living in perpetual fear just because of the activities of a few misguided elements who find it difficult to be law-abiding.

“This is why the suspension clause has to be invoked and how long it lasts would be determined by the outcome of the meeting of Monday afternoon.”