Olu of Warri’s wife, Clark, others receive African Achievers’ Awards at UK’s House of Lords

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

In a grand ceremony held at the Palace of Westminster, House of Lords in the United Kingdom, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, Ambassador Gabriel Taminu Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum, and Chief Edwin Clark were among the esteemed recipients of the 13th African Achievers Awards (AAA).

The annual event celebrates and honours leading figures across various fields in Africa who have made significant contributions to their respective industries.

Olori Atuwatse, standing alongside the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, brought a royal presence to the event, making a pronounced impact at the ceremony.

“This award isn’t just for me, but for all Nigerians who are tirelessly working towards a prosperous and sustainable future for the continent,” said Olori Atuwatse III.

The theme of this year’s event, “Unlocking Sustainable Trade and Investment Opportunities in Africa – the PPP Approach,” emphasized the importance of addressing Africa’s challenges and working towards a prosperous and equitable future.

It provided a platform for industry leaders and influential personalities across Africa and of African origin to discuss strategies for sustainable development on the continent.

The event lived up to its promise of fostering brilliant interactions among the honorees and guests.

“From the networking to the international summit and then the awards, this year’s AAA fulfilled its 2023 aim,” said Ambassador Gabriel Taminu Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum.

Among the other distinguished award recipients were Owen Omogiafo, Transcorp Group CEO; Dr. Adeshola Cole, CEO Tritek Consulting Limited, UK; Tunji Akintokun, Boards and Councils of Grant Thornton TechUK, Teach First and The Aboretum London; Temi Ofong, Global Head of Customer Channels at HSBC; Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary at Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD); Ambassador Emmanuel C. Njoku, Chairman Emma Njoku Foundation; Georgia Akuwudike, Director of Operations with Amazon UK.

Others include: Dr. Tom Ilube CBE, CEO of Crossword and Chair of the Rugby Football Union; Bayo Dosumu, Chief Executive at Lambeth Council; Peter Kolade Fashesin-Souza, Enterprise Technology Risk, Governance and Change Professional at the Bank of England; Jenovive Chinyere, Chief Executive, Dream West Africa; Lady Josephine Nwanyinaya Nwaeze, MD/CEO, News Engineering Limited; Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO The Diana Awards; Omadevuae Iviemena Maria, MD/CEO Etionary Properties; Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, Former Speaker, Kaduna House of Assembly and Tobi Akerele.

Also honoured were the CEO Gidi Real Estate Limited, Dr. Olori Boye-Ajayi; Jennifer Achu, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, GCEO Zylus Group International; Titilayo Regina Giwa, Company Secretary/Head of Legal, Ripen Marine Contractors Ltd and many others

The ceremony was hosted by the Right Honorable, Lord Simon Woolley, a Member of the House of Lords, UK Parliament, and the founder and director of Operation Black Vote.

In his remarks, he stated, “The African Achievers Awards has grown to become one of the most reputable awarding bodies on the African continent and one of the biggest annual gatherings of influential African achievers globally.”

Founded in 2010, the African Achievers Awards continues to recognize and honor the efforts of those shaping the African landscape.

This year’s event has added another chapter to its illustrious history, underlining the accomplishments of individuals and organizations in Africa and around the world.