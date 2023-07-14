Olu of Warri to meet group over development in Warri kingdom

By Jimitota Onoyume

Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III has extended an open invitation to an Itsekiri group, Iwere Consultative Forum to meet with him at the palace.

The monarch in his open invitation made available to the Vanguard said the group should seek an appointment with him through his Back office, adding that he had always attended to mails addressed to him.

The letter signed by Head Back Office , Mr Oriiz Onuwaje reads in part.

“We bring you greetings and blessings from the ancient throne of warri kingdom on behalf of the crown and the people of Iwere land.

“His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR ,The Olu of Warri acknowledges receipt of your open letter referenced above.

“It is pertinent to note here that all correspondences addressed to his Majesty Ogiame reaches its destination and receives prompt attention from his Majesty.

“Please contact the Back office to arrange a convenient date and time for a meeting with his Majesty”.

Meantime, the group in a letter to the monarch earlier, signed by Prince Clem. Ade Omotoye, Esq Chairman and the Secretary Arubi Ajofotan among others harped on the significance of a united Warri kingdom, urging the monarch to be wary of alleged praise singers.

It also expressed worries with various litigations in the kingdom and leadership crisis in various Itsekiri communities.

“Too many litigations. The Crown and palace are involved in too many litigations. Some of the matters can and should be amicably resolved.

“Our different communities are in turmoil. Attempts to appoint their leadership and the community administrative organs lead to intractable disputes

“Itsekiri cannot afford a divided nation. It does not need a soothsayer to posit that if something positive and radical is not done quickly to harness, harmonize and unite Itsekiri nation …. It is for the survival of the crown, people and land of Iwere Nation.

“On a final note, it is our humble advice that His Majesty be wary of perambulators and or praise singers on royal corridors scavenging for royal recognition coming with different negative stories about other Itsekiri. “