Olu of Warri meets with Itsekiris in UK over dev’t of Iwereland

Itsekiris in the United Kingdom adorned in their cultural attire, on Saturday, rolled out the drums to welcome His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, the Olu of Warri to a royal cultural display to the admiration of guests. Olu of Warri in its bid to attract foreign direct investment through diaspora was on Saturday in London, United Kingdom.

The occasion was the Ugbajo Itsekiri UK 10TH Gala and Charity Nite held at the Brent Civic Centre, Engineer Way Wembley Park Wembley United Kingdom.

The colourful event which had the theme, “The Role of Diaspora Community in Strategic Health and Education Development in Rural Community” also had attendance senior palace chiefs, friends of the Itsekiris as different cultural troupe and associations took turns to perform as they present gifts to the monarch which was received by Chief Brown Mene on behalf of His Majesty

Olu of Warri in his brief remark flanked by his wife, the Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Her Highness, Olori Atuwatse III and Chief Oma Eyewuoma, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Brown Mene and other Palace chiefs urged Itsekiris in the diaspora to bring to bear their expertise, connection and network to the development and economic advancement of Iwereland adding that the unity behind the crown outweighs distraction of the few.

“I know it has been interesting in the last two years and God is definitely in the midst of us and is guiding us. I want to say Itshekiri must be focused, let us not give in to sentiment.

We welcome every single Itsekiris that has a heart; a desire to see the people fulfil its potentials. As far as Itsekiris concerned Ogiame has no enemy, let us rid ourselves of made-up sentiment and unites”. He stated.

On his part, the President, Ugbajo Itsekiri UK, Mr Majebi Eyewuoma in his speech stressed the need for all Itsekiri to guide by the popular acronym PTAD, Progress, Transparency, Accountability and Development.