Olu Jacobs I knew no more there – Joke Silva reveals marital struggles

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has opened up on marital struggles with her husband, actor Olu Jacobs.

Silva, in an interview with popular media personality and actress, Nancy Isime, revealed that Olu Jacobs’ ailment has changed him.

Speaking on how her husband’s battle with dementia has affected their relationship, the actress reflected on their early years together.

She said: “It hasn’t been easy. There was a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality and it is like the person I married, 80 percent of the time is no longer there.

“But the thing is this, when he was there, he was an incredible father to his children and an amazing husband, he was practically my best friend.

“The husband I knew is no longer there for me, but this man that is here is someone I still love.”