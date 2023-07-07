Ologbotsere was officially suspended, Edema tells Prince Emiko

The National Publicity Secretary of Itsekiri Consultative Congress, ICC, Edema Collins Oritsetimeyin, has replied to Prince Yemi Emiko, saying: “Suspension of the then Ologbotsere by Ginuwa Ruling House, is immaterial, because he was officially suspended by the Warri Council of Chiefs, led by the Iyatsere.”

Emiko, had acknowledged in an interview with Inside the Niger Delta, a widely syndicated Independent Broadcast Programme, that he, “took lead in the activities that suspended Ayirimi Emami from being Ologbotsere and appointed the Iyatsere as acting Chairman of Warri Council of Chiefs”, but, added: “If Brown Mene (Chief) is saying that I as a Prince or other Princes in Warri Kingdom, don’t have a say in chieftaincy affairs, automatically he is saying that everything we did as regards the suspension of Chief Ayirimi Emami as Ologbotsere, were wrong.”

Piqued by an extract of Prince Yemi Emiko’s interview, which was later reported by some prominent Nigerian online and print media, including Fresh Angle International, Edema Collins Oritsetimeyin, on Friday July 7, in a rejoinder, averred that Prince Emiko’s position: “Is not only false, but an attempt to blackmail and ridicule the throne of Warri Kingdom.”



Whilst stating that he attended the said April 14, 2023 meeting, Edema Collins Oritsetimeyin, who said, he is a member of the Ginuwa 1 Ruling House of both Ebele (Irame), and Uwala (Ikengbuwa) stock paternally and Dudu (Ologbotsere) and Mayomi (Iyatsere) maternally, posited that the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, did not ask, “Ayiri Emami to come for revalidation.”

Edema, stated inter-alia: “Prince Yemi Emiko also made many spurious claims, especially concerning the succession process, and as a member of the Ginuwa 1 Ruling House of both Ebele (Irame), and Uwala (Ikengbuwa) stock paternally and Dudu (Ologbotsere) and Mayomi (Iyatsere) maternally, it behoves on some of us to respond, especially haven being part of the whole process.

“For purpose of clarity, I will itemize my response and points;

” The most important part of all this is that in 2015, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III was not disqualified. Emiko family simply refused to bring the then Prince Tsola Emiko forward to council of chiefs.

“In 2020 under the supervision of the Iyatsere in the Presence of Prince Yemi Emiko, the ORACLE disqualified both sons of Ikenwoli. It also disqualified all Sons of Erejuwa. It is after this that the Sons of Atuwatse II was considered, and Prince Tsola Emiko was chosen by the Oracle. The oracle they say has the final say. They didn’t even come to the sons of Atuwatse immediately. (Ikenwoli has no grandchildren so they went to Ikenwoli’s brothers, sons of Erejuwa).

” Suspension of the then Ologbotsere by Ginuwa Ruling House, is immaterial, because he was officially suspended by the Warri Council of Chiefs, led by the Iyatsere.

“The Iyatsere is next to the Ologbotsere in the Warri Council of Chiefs, hence act as the natural successor in the absence of an Ologbotsere.

” It was not the suspension announced by the Princes or Ruling House that the Council of Chiefs acted on, but a petition against the Ologbotsere, which he refused to come and clear before the Council of Chiefs, hence they suspended him on their own.

” Nobody flaunted the edict or did our own #EndSars as being claimed by him. He is just being mischievous, because of his quest for Ministerial appointment.

The edict was followed stricto senso, hence the Delta State Government gazzeted His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR as the 21st Olu of Warri.”

“His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, will not be blackmailed by anyone into doing their biddings”, he declared.