Olejeme urges Deltans to support ministerial nominee, Okotete

Former Governorship aspirant in Delta State Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Olejeme has urged Deltans to support Delta State Ministerial nominee Mrs. Stella Okotete, describing her as a God-fearing and committed individual.

Olejeme made the appealed in a statement signed by it media aide Mr Benjamin Atu noting that all Deltans to gird their loins and rally support for the State Ministerial nominee rather than attacking and criticizing her in the media.



She stressed the need to appraise her numerous potentials and skills in accomplishing her new God-given assignment rather than seeking to pull her down. Her wisdom and experience will help steer Delta State and the nation to a successful destination. We have a long way to go but her appointment has certainly made a good start.



Olejeme who was reacting at the weekend to the social media attacks against Mrs. Stella Okotete further called on those behind the attacks to please shield their sword and forgive every personal grievance against her, as nobody is perfect in life. “Only God is perfect” Our common goal should be how to bring the dividends of democracy to Deltans and Nigerians at large.



She frowned against the division and strongly appeals to all Deltans to put aside every human weakness and work together for the common good of the state and its people. “United there is nothing we cannot accomplish”.



While calling on the Ministerial nominee to remain focused and steadfast Dr. Ngozi Olejeme said, “We have a lot of work ahead of us and it will be glorious on us to unite behind our ministerial nominee than pulling her down”.



She prays to God to bless Deltans for yielding to her appeal. God will Bless Delta State, God Bless APC, and God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Amen.