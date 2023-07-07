Olajengbesi commends Adeleke’s choice of commissioners, advisers 

Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has described as outstanding and stellar, the quality of commissioners and special advisers assembled by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

In a statement on Friday, Olajengbesi, who is also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a grassroots politician in Osun State, said with the right team of technocrats carefully handpicked by the governor, the steady progress and geometric development of the people of Osun State is certain.

Olajengbesi, a Managing Partner at Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, tasked the appointees to work harmoniously with Senator Adeleke for the progressive development and growth of the state.

“Congratulations are in order to the appointees of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. The quality of men and women in the list is admirable. These are people of distinct repute willing and ready to serve our state with their expertise. There can’t be a more better team as this to work with Mr Governor for the betterment of the state,” he said.

Recall that Senator Adeleke sent a list of 25 commissioners-nominee and 25 special advisers-nominee to the Osun State House of Assembly. The Osun State House of Assembly subsequently announced the names of Commissioner and Special Adviser nominees as forwarded to the Assembly by the Executive Governor.

The Speaker of the Osun Assembly, Adewale Egbedun read the governor’s letter containing the nominees to members of the House of Assembly at Plenary on Friday, 7th July, 2023.

They are Barr. Oladosu Babatunde, Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe, Mr Sesan Epharaim Oyedele, Barr. Kolapo Alimi, Mr Soji Ajeigbe, Mr Moshood Olalekan Olagunju, Hon. George Alabi, Hon. Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi, Mr. Abiodun Bankole Ojo, Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami, Mr Morufu Ayofe, and Mr Sola Ogungbile.

Others are Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Mrs Ayo Awolowo, Barr. Wole Jimi Bada, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, Alh. Rasheed Aderibigbe, Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke, Mr Adeyemo Festus Ademola, Mr Olabiyi Anthony Odunlade, Barr. Jola Akintola, Hon. Mayowa Adejorin, Mrs Adenike Folashade Adeleke, Mr Tola Faseru and Alh. Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa.