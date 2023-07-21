Olabisi Onabanjo varsity wins Hon. Justice Innocent Umezulike debate competition

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, has emerged winner of the Hon. Justice Innocent Umezulike National Law Debate Competition 2023.

The competition which had four stages keenly contested by undergraduate law students from over 20 law faculties across the four regions Nigeria, saw winners receive a combined N350,000 cash prize fund, award plaques, certificate of excellence and law books gifts.

The final round was between Olabisi Onabanjo University (Team Diamond) and University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (Team Beryl), with Olabisi Onabanjo University represented by Wuraola Okuneye and Runsewe Oluwakemi emerging as the winner and University of Nigeria Enugu Campus represented by Ugochukwu Precious Nmesonma and Eze Nwakaego Ogochukwu emerging as the 1st Runner up.

Eze Nwakaego Ogochukwu of University of Nigeria Enugu Campus emerged as the Best Speaker.

In attendance at the first part of the award presentation held in the Olabisi Onabanjo University Law Faculty boardroom on June 5th, 2023, was the Vice Chancellor, Prof Johnson Agboola Ayodeji, the Dean Faculty of Law, Dr Gbade Akinrimade, lecturers, administrative staff of the Faculty, the awardees, their team and select students.

Also present was the foundation’s Associate Head of Legal and Research, Barr. Ruth Soronnadi, for the presentation of the award.

The second part of the award presentation held at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

In attendance was the Dean, Prof Ifeoma Enemo, the Sub Dean, Dr Helen Agu, the Faculty Officer, the student awardees and their team members.

The Foundation Head of Legal and Research, Barr. Ruth Sorannadi, expressed her gratitude to all who partnered and saw to the success of the debate competition, including Barrister Wola Joseph, for the partnership and sponsorship of the Winner and 1st Runner Up Cash prize award.

Speaking on the debate competition, the foundation’s Co-chairs, Dr Cynthia Chisom Umezulike and Dr Victor Azubike Umezulike, noted that the foundation remains committed to advancing excellent legal education and research which is what their late father, Hon Justice Innocent Azubuike Umezulike OFR, FCIArb, FIIAN, an acclaimed Professor of Land and Property Law with over 25 published books as well as the longest serving Chief Justice in the South East, was known for in his lifetime.

According to the duo, the debate themes, topics, arguments and outcomes will serve as an outlet for intellectual reasoning, advocacy and activism by young minds creating awareness on topical issues of national relevance with the aim of providing insight into its solutions.

The national debate is for law students across accredited law faculties in Nigeria. Its purpose is to promote excellent legal education, research, critical thinking and advocacy for upcoming lawyers arming them with choice skills needed for a successful career in law/ legal practice.