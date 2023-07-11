Okowa’s ex-aide consults PDP leaders in Warri South LGA

Special Assistant to former Governors Emmanuel Uduaghan and Ifeanyi Okowa, Comrade Monoyo Edon has described Warri South Local Government as an important and strategically positioned Local Government Area in Delta State, deserving of an astute leader with the capacity to harness both human and material resources available to fast-track growth and development in the Area.

Edon stated this yesterday in Warri when he made two separate consultation visits to the Warri South LGA chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party , Mr. Johnson Agbeyegbe and the Chairman, Warri South PDP Forum of Ward Chairmen, led by Comrade Peter Tidi, who doubles as the PDP Chairman of GRA Ward.

The former Media aide seized the opportunity to extoll the virtues of hard work, discipline and party loyalty by members and leaders of the PDP during the last election, expressed optimism that the issues before the election petition tribunal will turn out positive for the party just as the recent two victories at the courts last week.



He noted that the task of electing people who are sufficiently equipped to align the local government with the laudable visions of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for the growth and development of the State was what necessitated his consultative visit to the LGA leadership of the party.

He assured of his commitment to continue to work for the growth, stability and unity of the PDP in Warri South Local Government Area.



In their separate responses the PDP Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Johnson Agbeyegbe and the PDP Chairman, Forum of Ward Chairmen in the Local Government Area, Peter Tidi and his co-chairmen commended Comrade Monoyo Edon for the visit and his acknowledgement of their efforts in ensuring the growth, sustenance and unity of the party in the area.

The leaders urged him to avoid divisive tendencies and pay more attention to the things that unite members of the party while being focused on what lies ahead.