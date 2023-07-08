Okowa transformed Delta as governor – DESOPADEC Commissioner, Okpoye

The Commissioner representing Ijaw Ethnic nationality on the board of DESOPADEC, Hon. Spencer O. Okpoye has described the birthday celebration of the immediate past Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Senator Dr. Ifeanyi A. Okowa, as an opportunity to acknowledge his outstanding accomplishments during his tenure as Governor, which have positively impacted the lives of the people of Delta State.

Hon. Okpoye said ” Throughout his distinguished service as Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi A. Okowa showcased exceptional dedication and visionary leadership, transforming Delta State and leaving an indelible mark on its development. Today, as he marks another year of his life, the impact of his progressive policies and initiatives continues to resonate within the hearts of the people”

” Under Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi A. Okowa’s tenure, Delta State experienced substantial advancements across various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and youth empowerment. His unwavering commitment to providing quality education for all resulted in the establishment of new schools and the rehabilitation of existing educational institutions. This has had a transformative effect on the future prospects of Delta State’s youth”

Okpoye went further to say ” The healthcare sector also witnessed significant improvements during Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi A. Okowa’s tenure, with the implementation of robust healthcare programs, the construction of modern healthcare facilities, and the recruitment of qualified medical personnel. These efforts have ensured better access to quality healthcare services for the people of Delta State”

Highting more of Okowa’s achievements, Hon Okpoye said “Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi A. Okowa’s administration prioritized infrastructure development, resulting in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and other vital infrastructure projects. This has enhanced connectivity within the state, promoted commerce, and improved the overall living standards of the residents.”

” Recognizing the crucial role of agriculture in the state’s economy, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi A. Okowa implemented various initiatives to support farmers, including the provision of agricultural inputs, improved irrigation systems, and access to credit facilities. These efforts have not only boosted agricultural productivity but have also contributed to food security and rural development”

” Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi A. Okowa’s commitment to youth empowerment manifested in the establishment of skill acquisition centers, vocational training programs, and initiatives aimed at nurturing entrepreneurship. These efforts have empowered countless young individuals, equipping them with the necessary tools for self-reliance and socio-economic development”