Okosun mourns Esogban of Benin Kingdom

•Chief David Edebiri, the Esogban of Benin Kingdom

Former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and Member, Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, Abuja., Rt. Hon. Thomas Ebozele Okosun has extended condolences on the passing of the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri.

According to Okosun in a condolence message, “On behalf of myself, family and the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, I extend our sincerest condolences on the passing of the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri. His demise is a profound loss not only to the Benin Kingdom but also to the entire nation.

“Chief David Edebiri was an exceptional leader, a prolific writer, and renowned journalist. His dedication to preserving our rich cultural heritage and caring for the welfare of his people has left an indelible mark on our community. His wisdom, fearlessness, and relentless commitment to service were an inspiration to many.

“During this time of mourning, we acknowledge the significant contributions Chief David Edebiri made throughout his lifetime. He was a revered traditional ruler and a symbol of unity, compassion, and progress for all. His guidance and counsel were sought after and valued by leaders and citizens alike.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Royal Family, the people of Benin Kingdom, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and working with Chief David Edebiri. May the memories of his noble deeds and his legacy of benevolence bring solace and strength during this difficult time.

“As a community, let us come together to honor his memory and continue his mission of fostering unity and progress. Chief David Edebiri’s impact on our society will be forever remembered.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and the entire Benin Kingdom as they navigate this profound loss. May Chief David Edebiri’s soul rest in eternal peace.