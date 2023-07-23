Okon Umana didn’t work for Tinubu’s victory-  Akwa Ibom APC

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The All Progresssives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State has revealed that the immediate past Niger Delta Affairs minister, Obong Umana Okon Umana did not work for the success of President Bola Tinubu at the poll.

The party said rather than Umana aligned with the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi to betray the party.

According to a petition addressed to Secretary to the Federal Government(SFG), Senator George Akume and signed by it’s state publicity secretary, Mr.OtoAbasi Udo, the APC in Akwa Ibom asked that Umana should not be appointed a minister.

The party was reacting to a publication by a group under the aegis of ‘Akwa Ibom APC Renaissance’ calling for the nomination of Okon Umana as Minister by the Tinubu administration.

The petition made available to some newsmen on Sunday in Uyo reads in parts, “In the democratic system, the inevitable battle for victory is the electoral battle during elections.

“The victorious, based on votes from the electorates assume power and a reward system by the political party in power allocates benefits according to your contributions to such victory.

“Akwa Ibom APC Renaissance”, based on the above simple analysis for reward according to your electoral value, how much did your master, Obong Umana Okon Umana contribute to the victory of APC in Akwa Ibom State (2023)?

“Did he win his Ward for APC? Did he win his Local Government, Nsit Ubium, for APC? Did he win his Federal Constituency, for APC? Did he win his Senatorial District, Uyo, for APC? Did he win his State, Akwa Ibom, for APC?

“The facts in the public domain reveal that, Obong Umana Okon Umana, a then sitting Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in charge of the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, did not win in any of the above.

“He did not win not because the odds against APC at those levels were insurmountable for him as a then sitting Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in charge of the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry.

“Obong Umana Okon Umana could not win at any of these levels sadly because he made himself the very odds and obstacles against our party at those levels as he openly and secretly worked against the success of our Party in favour of the PDP, an opposition and ruling Party in the State”.