Nigerian football legends who boycotted the 1976 Montreal Olympics in protest of the apartheid regime in South Africa were honoured on Friday at an event hosted by Air Peace Chairman Allen Onyema.

The event, which was held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos, featured the unveiling of a Wall of Fame for the legends, with their names written in gold. A dinner and an investiture award ceremony was also held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Some of the veterans who attended the event included Segun Odegbami, Emmanuel Okala, Henry Nwosu, Sylvanus Okpala, Felix Owolabi, Adokiye Amiesimaka, Bruce Ojirogho, David Adiele, Mrs Tunde Bamidele, Sadiq Abdullahi, Andrew Atuegbu, Ifeanyi Onyedika, Yusuf Alli, and the daughters of Muda Lawal.

The event was anchored by ace broadcaster and CEO of Z-Edge Holdings Kikelomo Atanda-Owo alongside veteran comedian Okey Bakassi who both enthused that they were honoured to be part of the event and to pay tribute to the legends who made history.

“These legends are heroes,” Atanda-Owo said. “They stood up for what they believed in, even when it was difficult. They are an inspiration to us all.”

With Kikelomo’s Z-Edge Holdings leading the charge at the event as an anchor, facilitator, coordinator and overall organiser, Atanda-Owo was full of praises for Air Peace for hosting the event and for honouring the legends. She said that the airline was showing its commitment to supporting Nigerian sports.

“Air Peace is a true Nigerian brand,” she said. “They are proud of our history and our culture, and they are committed to supporting our sportsmen and women.”

The event was a great success, and it was a fitting tribute to the Nigerian football legends. Thanks to the visionary efforts of Air Peace Boss, Allen Onyeama, the legends were able to be honoured for their bravery and their commitment to social justice.