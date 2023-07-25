Ogun traditional ruler crushed to death inside tricycle

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Tragedy struck on Tuesday in Onibuku, Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun State, when a truck crushed the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Abraham Bankole to death.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Oba Bankole was aboard a tricycle, otherwise known as Keke Napep, when the truck ran over him close to Winners Chapel, along the Ota-IdiIroko expressway.

Our Correspondent further learned that the monarch died on the spot when the truck with registration number, EPE 252 XF, crushed him while alighting from the tricycle.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe, said “I was informed of the incident today.”

Okpe, however, said she was yet to be fully briefed by the FRSC in Ota Unit.

Meanwhile, a first-class traditional ruler in Ogun West, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident, expressing worry on the reason the monarch decided to commute in a tricycle instead of a personal car.

The monarch’s remains, it was gathered, have been deposited at the General Hospital, Ota.