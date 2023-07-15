Ogun security outfit, So-Safe rescues woman kidnapped by gunmen

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta
The Ogun State-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps has rescued a woman, identified as Mrs Abiola Efunbote, who was kidnapped by gunmen.
Efunbote was kidnapped on Thursday in Ijebu-Ode when she was returning home from the market.
The So-Safe Commander, Soji Ganzallo, in a statement by the Corps spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, said on July 13, his office had charged the Ijebu Zonal Command “to rescue a woman who was kidnapped at about 2200hrs on her way from the market.”
He stated that the kidnappers collected the victim’s phone, gold jewellery, a sum of N100,000 in her possession and her ATM card as they drove her away with her car.
“The Commander then instructed the Isiwo/Itamapako Divisional Officer of the Corps, SC Aderibigbe M.O to mobilize and lead his Special Squad to deal with the suspected kidnappers decisively.
“The kidnappers were tracked down after a rigorous search for them as they tried to move the victim to a new location,” he said.
Ganzallo revealed that “the team could not catch up with them because of logistics issue.”
It was explained that the So-Safe men were later informed of strange footprints on a farmland at Oke-Ako Community in Ijebu-Ode local government area of the State.
According to him, “the kidnappers were tracked down after rigorous search for them as they tried to move the victim to a new location.”
Ganzallo said there was a gun duel between the suspects and his men, after which “the criminals bowed to the superior response from the corps.”
He identified the arrested suspect as 32-year-old Tunde Salami, a resident of Ibadan, Oyo State.
“He was captured alive and the kidnap victim was rescued unhurt,”
Ganzallo stated that one locally-made pistol was recovered from the suspect.
The suspect and the victim had been transferred to the police in the Obalende division for further investigation and likely prosecution.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.