Ogun monarch petitions Police over incitement to violence

By James Ogunnaike

THE Olu of Orile-Ilawo, in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Alexander Macgregor, yesterday, urged the Police Command to call to order, one Lawrence Ogunsanya, for inciting violence against his installation as the traditional ruler of the community.

Oba Macgregor, in a petition through his counsel, Faren Maren of Dabayo Doherty and Associates, urged the Commissioner of Police to investigate and curb the excesses of Ogunsanya and his fellow conspirators, who are inciting violence and breakdown of law and order in Orile-Ilawo Community.

According to the petition, other conspirators are Johnson Ogunsanya, Oriyomi Michael, Rafiu Sodiya, Sebili Liadi, and Taiwo Adewuyi.

The petition reads: “It has become necessary that we write to notify you of the atrocities perpetrated by Lawrence Ogunsanya and the above-mentioned names who has been inciting violence against our client by his utterance and deeds.

“The suspect who contested to fill the vacant stool of the Olu of Orile Ilawo and lost along with the above-mentioned names mobilized and incite insurrection and urging his supporters to resist and counteract the directives of our client insisting that he is the lawfully elected Olu of Orile Ilawo although our client has been presented with the staff of office by the governor of Ogun State.

“The suspect in several videos circulating within the community has boasted that if his supporters carry out their heinous activities against our client and are arrested, he will ensure that none of them is sent to jail or convicted for such heinous activities as he has the backing of influential individuals who will stop at nothing until they achieve their goals of usurpation and causing violence within the community.

“We find it perturbing that the suspect will make such brazen threats against our client.

“The utterance of the suspect is an affront to the peace and tranquillity enjoyed within the community and a call to arms his supporters who if left unhindered will unleash terror on the peaceful people of Orile Ilawo.

“We urge and implore you to use your good office to ensure that a proper investigation is carried out and to curb the excesses of these activities of the suspect and his fellow conspirators which are inciting violence and breakdown of law and order within the community.”