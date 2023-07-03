Ogun High Court Judge, Justice Bamgbose dies at 63

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

An Ogun State High Court Judge, Hon. Justice Olatokunbo John Bamgbose is dead.

He died on June 30, 2023 at the age of 63 years old.

Until his death, Justice Bamgbose was a judge with the Ogun State Judiciary and an Elder for the Glory Tabernacle Ministry.

He began practising law as a student of the late Olisa Chukwura, SAN, and then had his own legal office in Ibadan, Oyo State, before being chosen to serve as a judge in the Ogun State Judiciary.

He was married to Professor Oluyemisi Bamgbose, SAN, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Strategic Partnerships at the University of Ibadan.

He was the author of Digest of Judgments of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He is survived by his wife and three legal practitioners who are also his children.

The Nigerian Bar Association, Ibadan branch described his death as “a great loss to the Judiciary, the Bar, and the Nation as a whole having contributed in no small measure during his lifetime to the development of the justice sector and good governance through the instrumentality of law.”

The statement was signed by the branch’s Publicity Secretary, Oluwatobi O. Fatoki.

May God Almighty grant solace to the mourning mourners, his friends and family, and may he find eternal rest.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Judiciary on Monday observed a day without proceedings in memory of Hon. Justice O. J. Bamgbose.

The Chief Judge of Ogun State, Hon. Justice (Dr.) M. A. Dipeolu ordered that all courts in the State shall not sit on Monday, the 3rd of July, 2023, due to the loss, according to a circular signed by the Deputy Chief Registrar (Legal), O. O Adebo.