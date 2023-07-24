Ogun govt begins investigation into source of killer drink

The Ogun Government says it has begun a public sensitisation on the risk of consuming locally-brewed alcoholic drinks and other products not approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Tomi Coker, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that public sensitisation is sequel to the recent reports of 11 cases of severe illnesses and tragic death of eight persons in Ogbogbo, Ijebu North East and Odogbolu local government areas of the state.

NAN also reports that the incidence was said to have been directly linked to the consumption of a locally-brewed alcoholic product.

Coker said that her ministry had initiated a thorough investigation into the source and nature of the hazardous products.

She, however, advised the public to exercise extreme caution and refrain from consuming drinks from unverified sources, while the investigation was ongoing.

“It is of utmost importance to only consume products that have been officially approved and certified by NAFDAC.

“The unauthorised production and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other consumable items pose significant health risks, as they are often manufactured in unregulated and unhygienic conditions, making them potential breeding grounds for harmful substances and toxins.

“Such substances can lead to severe health complications and, in some cases, fatal outcomes, as evidenced by the recent incidents in Ijebu North East and Odogbolu LGAs.

“We hereby urge the public to report any suspicious locally brewed alcoholic drink to the appropriate authorities or NAFDAC,” she said.

Coker further stated that residents should report any case of illness or death after consumption of similar products, including herbal concoctions, to the nearest government hospital.

She reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of residents of the state.

The commission stressed the need for collaborative efforts among the government, regulatory bodies and the public in order to combat the sales and consumption of harmful products.