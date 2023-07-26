Ogun gov’ship Tribunal admits evidence against Abiodun

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday reserved ruling till Thursday, whether to admit electronic evidence, brought to it and tendered as exhibits by a star witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in pursuance of the petition, filed by party and its candidate on the March 18, 2023 Governorship Election in the state.

The tribunal, however admitted and marked exhibits with numbers, some documents including pictures, top up cards among others.

The star witness, Oyejide Sunkanmi, appeared before the panel with electronic evidence which purported to show alleged disruption of electoral process as claimed by PDP earlier, as well as printed materials presumed to have contained evidence of crime committed in Florida by Governor Dapo Abiodun and attendant jail term.

The respondents’ counsel reserved their objections on the admitted exhibits till the final address, as had been the case for other contentious documents.

The Tribunal also admitted in evidence, picture of thugs on motorcycles allegedly carting away ballot boxes.

Uche also tendered two letters written by the PDP to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) complaining about the breach of the principle of margin lead.

Dr. Remi Olatubora (SAN), counsel to INEC; Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), representing Abiodun and Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) reserved their objections to the admissibility of the documents till their final written addresses.

Olatubora described the documents as “cancerous”, saying “these documents for example are not true, they are not pleaded.”