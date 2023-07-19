Ogun Customs intercepts 194 cartons of narcotics, bags CRAN’s anti-smuggling award

File photo

By Godwin Oritse

THE Ogun Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, said it confiscated 194 cartons of codeine syrup; 532 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each and a truck used for conveyance.

Speaking to newsmen at the weekend, Comptroller Bamidele Makinde, the Customs Area Controller, Ogun 1 Command, said that more intelligence is being applied now than before in the anti- smuggling operations of the customs.

Makinde, who also received the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria, CRAN’s Star Award for his exemplary dedication and leadership excellence said that the command will key into the mandate given to it by the Customs management team to make maximum impact.

He said the mandate is centred on the extant laws of the Service, targeted at promoting security of lives by preventing prohibited items and facilitation of lawful trade as well as protection of the economy.

The Controller, who commended operatives of the command for their resilient effort in tackling smugglers, said: “While waging war against die-hard smugglers, we urged them to embrace legitimate trade and steer clear of smuggling and other nefarious activities that are inimical to the economic development of our dear nation. We encouraged compliant traders by operating an open door policy and creating an enabling environment for trade to thrive.

“As part of our Stakeholders’ engagement, we maintained a robust synergy with our sister security agencies and cordial community relations with our host communities.”

He also called on the media to join in the efforts, targeted at curtailing the activities of smugglers across the country, stressing that positive media will build the nation rather than destroying it.