Ogun APC fires back at Adebutu: Jettison your false hope, surrender to security agencies

Adebutu

Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, said the most honourable thing for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 18 governorship election, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, to do was to submit himself to security agencies over allegations of electoral fraud levelled against him.

The party also advised Adebutu to stop dishing out false hope to his followers, insisting that his alleged atrocities during the governorship poll would be pursued to a logical conclusion in court to serve as a deterrent to others.

Ogun APC was reacting to a statement credited to Adebutu where he raised issues concerning the Ogun gubernatorial election, including the alleged involvement of a former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

In a statement by the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Olusola Ogunsanya Blessed, the party said the statement issued by Adebutu was laced with intent to cover up alleged atrocities and change the real narrative.

The party claimed that going by the tune of Adebutu’s statement, the PDP chieftain and Daniel must have been embarrassed by the exposition of their alleged shenanigans and conspiracy during the 2023 general elections.

The statement read in part: “While Adebutu, in his cognitively impoverished piece dripping with vile abuse, failed woefully to defend the fact that Gbenga Daniel, against good conscience, worked for him and his party, the PDP, and betrayed the party that gave him a ticket and even sponsored him to emerge as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he tried to be clever by half by denying the allegation of bribery levelled against the former Ogun governor.

“For every discerning political watcher, it is crystal clear that Adebutu and Daniel were seriously embarrassed by the exposition of their alleged atrocities in the public glare, and so the bribery, criminal conspiracy and money laundering suspect, currently hibernating in a foreign country, resorted to defending the indefensible and further exposing the astounding degree of moral decadence and perfidy that defines their relationship.

“Adebutu’s pattern of defence in which he described Daniel as ‘a very rich man in his own right’ obviously depicts how shallow he is despite his age. His line of thought regrettably defies critical reasoning and is a reflection of his highfalutin and bogus persona”.