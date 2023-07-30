Ogaga hails Tinubu over Okotete’s appointment as Ministerial designate

Delta state APC chieftain Hon. George Ogaga has hailed president Bola Tinubu for appointing Stella Okotete as Minister designate.

Ogaga described Stella Okotete as a game changer who has all it takes to perform beyond expectations as a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria based on her wealth of experience as the former Executive director Business development Nexim bank.



He said We know her pedigree and high sense of patriotism she has over the years.



“We deem it fit to join Nigerians and the good people of Delta state to congratulate Stella Okotete for this highly celebrated and well-deserved appointment.