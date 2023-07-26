Of 400 Entries, Adenuga Adeniyi Emerges Winner of 3rd Annual Teens Think National Essay Competition

Lagos, Nigeria: The third annual national Teens Think essay competition came to a successful end as Nigerian Teen, Adenuga Adeniyi of The African Church Model College, Lagos, emerged as the winner and most outstanding student of the contest. Against stiff competition from 14 other finalists, Adenuga Adeniyi distinguished himself with his remarkable writing and presentation skills to earn the prestigious title of national champion for the essay competition.

The ceremony, which had in attendance, government dignitaries, young entrepreneurs, authors, entertainers and school administrators, saw winners take home prizes ranging from cash, laptops, educational games, books and merchandise products from diverse sponsors.

According to the organizers of the event, over 400 entries were received from all states of the federation. Speaking at the award ceremony, the convener and founder, Teens Think, Mrs Kehinde Olesin expressed her delight at the high-quality submissions received this year, stating that the event has continued to grow in popularity among young scholars in the country.

“TeensThink believes in the power of education and leadership as catalysts for change. We strive to equip teenagers with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to navigate the complexities of our multicultural world. Through our programs, workshops, and mentorship, we empower young minds to be proactive agents of cultural integration. I am thrilled with the fantastic response that we received this year. It is heartening to see so many young people with a passion for writing and storytelling,” said Kehinde

All 15 finalists developed and presented the topic: Cultural Integration and crossroads-The right path for 21st century teens. This was followed by an intense evaluation process by a team of objective independent jurors.

While addressing the students on the need to embrace cultural integration, Veteran Nollywood actress, Iretiola Doyle describes the teenagers as torchbearers, who have the power to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and foster understanding among diverse communities. “You are the totality of your thought process and you have to keep reinventing yourselves as many times as possible to achieve the future that you seek” she added

Chairman Advisory Board for Teens Think, Adeboye Adeyemi, urged the students to continue to thrive in good morals and academic excellence, while describing them as future leaders that have the potential of becoming exceptional nation builders in the future.

TeensThink (TT), an initiative of MarchMedia, a fast-paced communications agency based in Lagos Nigeria, is a leadership, educative, and interactive platform geared towards building outstanding leaders digitally oriented with great marketable and communication skills.