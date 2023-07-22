Oborevwori’s appointments: Strategic engineering of a winning team

By Fred Edoreh

As expected, many were all eyes to see the direction of the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori through the calibre of persons he would invite to serve in his government.

Those who followed his campaign recall how he repeatedly assured that his team would be a blend of experience, youth, capacity and merit, but there had been apprehensions in some quarters that he might be pressured into merely recycling old hands.

Some persons were quick to point at his earlier appointments as a deviation from his promise but, alas, with the nominees for the composition of his cabinet, he has shown that he deeply understands what it takes to build a winning team.

No doubt, his first appointments were of persons who had been in government at different times but this can be understood in the recognition that, like in building a good football team, a new coach does not necessarily have to drop all the old players, for they are those who understand the values, culture, institutional tradition, goals, objectives and historical background of the team.

This was the selection strategy deployed in the golden era of Nigerian football with Coach Clemence Westerhorf.

In building what eventually became known as the Super Eagles for their exploits which rapidly propelled them into global reckoning, Westerhorf retained old legs like Stephen Keshi, Austin Eguavoen, Chidi Nwanu, Rasheed Yekini etc, and injected younger players like Jay Jay Okocha, Emmanuel Amuneke, Victor Ikpeba, Finidi George, Sunday Oliseh and others.

In fact, at the Tunisia ’94 Africa Cup of Nations and USA ’94 World Cup, even when Keshi started and completed only few games for his declining stamina and weakening joints, he was retained as the captain to ensure effective on and off pitch organization and mental strength of the team.

The strategy guaranteed team discipline, maturity and stability while the younger players brought in the essential energy, pace, skill and brilliance of youth.

This is what we now have in the composition of Oborevwori’s team.

From the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff and the group of Special Advisers first appointed, Oborevwori meant to ensure that the government has a group of persons who have had experience in governance, with a deep sense of history, hands on knowledge of critical development issues, good grasp of past and present government policies, programmes and projects with a clear head on their prospects, challenges and critical success factors.

Juxtaposed on these is now a selection of Commissioner nominees, heavy on youth, fairly balanced on gender and with a spicing of few old hands, especially expected to take on critically sensitive sectors.

For a nation and a state known to have the highest youth population in the world, the involvement of young persons in governance not only satisfies the need for inclusion but also immediately begins their introduction and grooming for future leadership roles, the importance of which cannot be over-empasised for the sustenance of any nation.

While the youth come with enthusiasm, zeal, energy, new skills and fresh, out-of-the-box creativity which drive our modern world, the elders are there as Advisers to restrain fantasies and possible exuberance and excesses. Nothing can be better.

Interestingly too, the composition also satisfies various stakeholder groups which is necessary to ensure social and political stability, a pre-requisite for driving development.

As we look ahead to the swearing in of the team in the coming days, the onus is now on them to work hard towards the delivery of meaningful development and realistic reforms to which the Governor Oborevwori and state have called them.