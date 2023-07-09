Oborevwori woos investors: Come to Delta, we are your friends

By Festus Ahon

Barely six weeks into his administration, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has taken a number of steps that show his level of preparedness to develop the state, particularly with his call on local and international investors to take advantage of the peace in Delta State and bring in their investments.

The governor made the call while receiving members of of a group, identified as the Ndigbo Cultural Forum, Asaba chapter at the Government House, Asaba during which he thanked them for supporting his gubernatorial ambition and for their investments, so far in the state.

Earlier, Chairman of the Forum, Chief Chinedu Obodo, said that the purpose of their visit was to congratulate the governor on his victory and successful inauguration as Governor of Delta State. He said that the Igbo are investing in Delta because of the prevailing peace, assuring that they would do more to support government’s efforts towards developing the state. The Chairman also assured the governor that the group and indeed, the entire Igbo, living in the state would invest more into it.

In a related development, the governor, worried by reports of erosion damaging Umeh Road and bridge in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, has directed the State Ministry of Works to fix road immediately. The 7.1km Umeh Road and the bridge being threatened by erosion was built in 2015, under former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan,s administration to link the community to other parts of the state.

Similarly, in the area of power supply, the governor has delivered a 500kva transformer he promised residents of First Marine Gate, Warri, in Warri South LGA of the state. The transformer was delivered to the community through the Council Chairman, Michael Tidi. Recall that Governor Oborevwori, who visited the area to inspect the Storm Water Drainage Project, was deeply concerned to hear of a damaged transformer that had caused black out in the area for the past two years. Presenting the transformer to the community.

Tidi, represented by the Secretary to the Warri South Local Government, Mr Joseph Oribioye, urged the people to take ownership of the transformer and protect it from vandals. He also asked them to remain peaceful and supportive of government, assuring that the Governor Oborevwori administration was determined to do more for Deltans.

The governor also made civil servants in the state happy, in line with his electoral promises. Precisely, he authorised the payment arrears to civil servants in the state, beginning from August 2023. According to the governor, the approval, communicated through a circular dated July 5th, 2023 and signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, aims at uplifting the spirit of civil servants in the state. The statement explained that the payments will be made in phases and that it will start next month with civil servants in the Ministries while their counterparts in the Judiciary, and agencies would be paid in September 2023.

The Head of Service who described the approval a a proof to the governor’s dedication to the growth and productivity of the Public Service in the State, the Head of Service stressed the significance of public servants’ continued hard work and commitment to their duties. expressing gratitude on behalf of public servants in the State to the Governor for this gesture.

In another development, the governor called for introduction of restorative justice and non-custodial sentences in the Nigerian judicial system to help decongest correctional centres across the Country. He explained that the total number of inmates in the state’s five custodial centres is 2,371, out of which 1,545 are awaiting trial and that as part of the continued effort of government to address issues of congestion with awaiting trial inmates, the State Government passed the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2022. He made the call during the inauguration of members of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy at the Government House, Asaba, explaining that the call had become imperative following the rising number of persons awaiting trial in custodial centres across the country. His words: “The Prerogative of Mercy, sometimes called clemency or state pardon or amnesty, is a useful tool in the administration of criminal justice because it helps to decongest our prisons.

Those inaugurated were Hon. Justice Celestina Ogisi (retd), Chairman; Prof. Louis Ikechukwu Ojogwu; Alexander Neyin; Dr. Iris Jewo Ibi; Augustine Ezeagwu Esq.; Festus Onyeaju, Members and Mrs. Uju Monye, Secretary.

Responding on behalf of the council, the Chairman, Justice Celestina Ogisi (retd.), who thanked Governor Oborevwori for finding them worthy to serve the state, also pledged to work with the guidelines regulating the activities of the Council. She said the issue of congestion in correctional centres across the state would be adequately examined and addressed. She promised that the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy would partner with relevant agencies of government in the state in the performance of its duties, even as she appealed to members of the public not to bother them with undeserved requests.

The State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme; Chief Judge of the State, Justice Theresa Diai; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; his deputy, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo and Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi were among dignitaries that witnessed the inauguration.

The governor also thanked God for granting him victories at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Supreme Court which had on Thursday, dismissed Mr. Ken Pela’s petition, Labour Party governorship candidate, for abandoning his petition. Chairman of the Panel, Justice C.H Ahuchaogu, had said the petition was incompetent and a flagrant violation of paragraph 18 subsection 1 of the 4th Schedule to the Electoral Act 2022. Also dismissed by the Supreme Court on the same day, was the appeal brought before it by Chief Ikie Aghwarianovwe, seeking the disqualification of the governor on the basis of lack of merit. Dismissing the appeal, the court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, held that the appeal lacked merit as the appellant failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt. According to Justice Agim, “The mere fact that there were differentials in names does not amount to falsity. An error in date of birth in a certificate not shown evidentially to emanate from the respondent cannot amount to falsity”.The court ordered Chief Ikie to pay N3 million each as cost to PDP and Rt. Hon. Oborevwori.

To celebrate these victories, a thanksgiving service was held at the Government House Chapel, Asaba.The event was attended by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his wife, Tobore, the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme and his wife, Catherine, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith, and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor among other top government functionaries.

Speaking at the service, the governor, who dedicated the court victories to Almighty God, thanked Him for stamping His feet on the affairs of the state and pledged to continue to be the governor of all Deltans. He sued for the support of all in the task of building a virile and prosperous state.