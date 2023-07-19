Oborevwori sends names of commissioner nominees to Delta Assembly

Oborevwori

…Tilije, Aniagwu, Ezewu makes list

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sherrif Oborevwori of Delta State, Wednesday, forwarded names of 26 Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation for appointment.

Among names forwarded to the House were those of former Commissioners of Finance, Information, Basic and Secondary Education and Higher Education, Chief Fidelis Tilije, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, Mrs. Rose Ezewu and Dr. Kingsley Ashibuogwu respectively.

Also in the list are, Odinigwe Odigle Daniel, Hon. Onyemacchi Ada-Anioma, Jerry Ehiwario, Michael Ifeanyi Anoka, Hon. Princess Pat Ajudua, Darlington Ijeh, Funyei Manager, Godknows Angele, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme and Emamusi Obiodeh.

Others are, Perez Omoun,

Orode Uduaghan, Isaac Tosan Wilkie, Agbateyimiro Weyinmi,

Samuel Oligida, Prof. Tonukari Johnbull, Etagherure Ejiro Terry, Jamani Tommy Ejiro, Onoriode Agofure, Izeze Reuben, Vincent Oyibode and Sonny Akporokiamo Ekedayen.

The Governor, in a letter containing the names of the nominees, said the appointment was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 192 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (1999 as Amended).

“I will greatly appreciate if early action is taken to place the names of the nominees before the Honourable House for consideration and confirmation to enable me effect their appointments in line with the Constitution”, the letter read.