Oborevwori seeks restorative justice to decongest prisons

By Ochuko Akuopha

DISTURBED by the rising numbers of awaiting trial inmates across the country, Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has advocated the introduction of restorative justice and non-custodial sentences in the Nigerian judicial system to help decongest correctional centres in Nigeria.

Speaking while inaugurating

members of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy at Government House, Asaba, Oborevwori noted that “Currently, the total number of inmates in the state’s five custodial centres is 2,371, out of which 1,545 are awaiting trial.”

He stated that Prerogative of Mercy, “sometimes called clemency or state pardon or amnesty,” was a useful tool in the administration of criminal justice as it helps to decongest our prisons.

Those inaugurated were Hon. Justice Celestina Ogisi (Rtd) Chairman; Prof. Louis Ikechukwu Ojogwu; Alexander Neyin; Dr. Iris Jewo Ibi; Augustine Ezeagwu Esq.; Festus Onyeaju are Members while Mrs. Uju Monye would serve as Secretary.

Oborevwori said: “As part of the continuous effort of government to address issues of congestion with awaiting trial inmates, the State Government passed the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2022.

“The Law is aimed at addressing the several challenges that confronted the administration of criminal justice system over the years. The Law modernizes and promotes efficiency, fairness, and accountability in the administration of criminal justice system in the state.

“Part of the innovations of the law is to ensure that the issue of restorative justice and non-custodial sentences are encouraged. Hence, rather than send all offenders to custodial centres to congest the already filled up centres, offenders can be made to undergo community service,”

The Governor urged the Advisory Council to devise practical action plans for the full reintegration of released prisoners into the society.

Responding on behalf of the Advisory Council, the Chairman, Justice Celestina Ogisi (Rtd.) thanked Governor Oborevwori for finding them worthy to serve the state and pledged to work with the guidelines regulating the activities of the Council.

Ogisi said the issue of congestion in Correctional Centres across the state would be adequately examined so as to explore the possibilities of decongesting them.