Oborevwori retooling wheel of governance in Delta

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori (left) congratulating Justice Catherine Ojugbana-Orishedere during the swearing-in ceremony

By Festus Ahon

Since he assumed office six weeks ago, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has continued to carry out actions geared towards rejuvenating the wheel of governance in the State. As he works towards the reconstitution of the State Executive Council, the Governor has taken steps to ensure that critical government departments and agencies function optimally in line with his M.O.R.E Agenda.

As part of the strategy to retool various government departments and agencies, the Governor on Monday directed the dissolution of the State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR).

A statement issued by the Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, directed the chairman and members of the dissolved Board to hand over all government properties in their possession to the career administrative head in the agency. The statement also said the governor’s dissolution approval would take immediate effect.

The announcement was coming less than two weeks after exempting it from the list of boards of State agencies, departments and parastatals ordered for dissolution in June. The DBIR was one of only eight boards of State agencies, departments and parastatals exempted from the dissolution directive issued by the new administration on June 27, 2023.

Others then unaffected by the dissolution order included the Civil Service Commission; Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC); Judicial Commission; Delta State Independent Electoral Commission; House of Assembly Service Commission; Local Government Service Commission; and Governing Councils of Educational Institutions, according to a statement issued by the SSG. The statement quoted Oborevwori as thanking the ex-DBIR members for their services to the State and wishing them well in their respective future endeavours.

Consequent upon the dissolution of the board, Governor Oborevwori on, Tuesday, forwarded names of nominees for appointment into the Board of the Delta State Internal Revenue Service to the Delta State House of Assembly

The list of the nominees, contained in a letter to the House, read at plenary by the Speaker, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor has the immediate past Deputy Chief Whip of the State Assembly, Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata as Chairman.

Others are, Mr Frank Nwugo, Executive Director of Operations; Kelly Oghenekevwe, Executive Director, Finance and Administration; Collins Iwebunor, Executive Director, of ICT and Corporate Development and Hon Orezi Esievo as Executive Director, Legal Services.

Oborevwori said the nomination was sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the former board, explaining that the appointment was in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by section five, (2) and section Six (1) of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue Service Law, 2020.”

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, directed the nominees to submit 35 copies of their curriculum vitae to the Clerk of the House, before Monday, 17 July ,2023 and appear for screening on Tuesday, 18th July, 2023.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Hon. Ighrakpata elicited wild jubilation at the Warri office headquarters of the DBIR, signaling the level of acceptance of the Man many described as a Servant leader, upright, disciplined and friendly.

They said the appointment of Ighrakpata as Chairman of the Board was a square peg in a square hole and commended the State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on the choice of the former Lawmaker to head the Revenue Board.

Ighrakpata, an Accountant, a Fellow Certified National Accountant (FCNA), Associate Member Chartered Institute of Taxation (ACIT) and a Fellow Nigerian Institute of management (FNIM), was the Chairman, Delta State House of Assembly’s Committee on Special Duties and Deputy Chairman, Public Accounts Committee of the House from 2019 to 2023.

Hon Ighrakpata was a Member of the Internal Revenue Service Board from 2015 to 2018, before he resigned from the position to contest the 2019 Delta State House of Assembly election to represent Uvwie State Constituency.

The former Lawmaker, who was the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, represented Delta Central on the Revenue Board and was the Chairman, Enforcement Taskforce.

Calm and calculated, the Uvwie Palace Chief, had ensured that the voices of the people he represented in the Assembly were always heard on the floor of the House as his contributions to debates on Motions and Bills at the Hallowed Chamber were outstanding.

In another development, the House has screened and confirmed the appointment of Justice Ngozi Catherine Ojugbana-Orishedere as President Customary Court of Appeal, Delta State.

Motions for the screening and confirmation of Justice Ojugbana- Orishedere were moved by the Majority Leader, Hon Emeka Nwaobi and adopted.

The Speaker congratulated Justice Ojugbana- Orishedere for the appointment and commended members for the painstaking screening exercise.

In furtherance of the powers conferred on him to appoint Special Advisers to assist in the running of government, Governor Oborevwori on Tuesday approved the appointment eight Special Advisers and Director General of Special Duties.

In a statement signed by Dr. Kingsley Emu, Secretary to the State Government, the newly appointed Special Advisers include Chief Edwin Uzor; Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon and Rt. Hon Basil Ganagana.

Others are Mr. Tony Amechi, Mrs. Eunice Okiemute Anirah, Chief Mrs. Shemite Bello, Mr. Griftson T. Omatsuli and Olorogun Jaro Egbo, while Chief Frank Omare was also appointed as Director General (Special Duties).

According to the statement, the date for the inauguration of the Special Advisers will be announced in due course.

The appointment of the Special Advisers was sequel to the Assembly’s approval of Governor Oborevwori’s request to appoint 20 Special Advisers. The approval of the Governor’s request followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, during the plenary of the Assembly, presided over by the Speaker.

The Governor had in a letter, requested the Assembly’s approval for the appointment of the SAs, and the letter was read during a plenary of the Assembly. Oborevwori said that the request was in line with section 196 (1-3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The Governor, who said he would appreciate the House for early consideration of the request, explained that the Special Advisers would assist in driving the administration’s development agenda.

In a bid to address shortage of judges in the State judiciary, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Thursday swore-in Justice Catherine Ojugbana-Orishedere as President Customary Court of Appeal, and seven Judges of the State Judiciary with a call on Judges in the Country to be guided by the doctrine of fair hearing, equity and good conscience in the discharge of their duties.

Oborevwori urged Judges to guarantee justice for all by maintaining a high level of personal probity, devoid of greed and ensuring that the guilty are punished according to the provisions of the law.

Those sworn-in as Judges of the High Court include Aforkeya Obomejero, Okeleke Ifeanyi Samuel, Umuko Aboyowa Godwin, Ossai Ngozi Rita, and Adolor Onorieukuhakpo Sunny.

While Gbakeji Emakpor Michael and Uraih Ifeanyi Tracy Patricia were sworn-in as Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal.

Governor Oborevwori said that Justice Ojugbana-Orishedere’s recommendation by the National Judicial Council, appointment, and subsequent confirmation by the State House of Assembly testified to her capacity, competence, and fitness for the office.

The Governor remarked that her elevation to the position of PCCA after 23 years of service validates her credential as an eminent jurist and faithful public servant.

Oborevwori said; “to the PCCA and the new Judges, I charge you to continue in the same spirit of hard work, sincerity, dedication, consistency, and excellence that earned you this elevation.

“I expect you to discharge the duties of your office without fear or favour. It is one thing for judgement to be passed, it is quite another thing for justice to be seen to be served.

“Justice is served when it is anchored on the timeless values of fair hearing, equity, good conscience, common sense, and the guilty are punished. Your offices require that you maintain a high level of personal probity, devoid of greed.

“Given your antecedents, I have no doubt that you will justify the confidence that has been reposed in you with this appointment.

“It is therefore incumbent on you to be good role models to your subordinates, peers, and professional colleagues. You must endeavour to leave a legacy of courage, integrity, and righteousness,” Oborevwori added.

Responding on behalf of the Judges, Justice Ojugbana-Orishedere thanked Governor Oborevwori for finding them worthy to serve in the State judiciary.

She pledged the commitment of the Judges to the discharge of their duties as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The ceremony was witnessed by the State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Theresa Diai; Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo; former Chief Judges of the State, Justice Roseline Bozimo and Justice Marshal Umukoro as well as former President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Stella Oghene, among others.

Oborevwori who was in Abuja on Thursday to address the Conference of Speakers at the induction of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, enjoined speakers of the 36 states of the federation not be antagonistic to their governors or policies.

He said the country has come a long way since 1999, when the current democratic dispensation commenced.

The governor stressed that at the early stages, internal tough battles and unending conflict between the legislature and the executive, who were locked in constant battle for supremacy and control of the policy making and implementation process produced instability, insecurity and bad governance.

Oborevwori said though there are still pockets of such in some states, the country was no longer where it used to be.

“You are welcome to the hot seat. This office will task your resourcefulness, political sagacity, patience and crisis management skills. I pray for God’s wisdom for you to serve unblemished for the next four years,” he said.

The governor said unlike in time last, there was better understanding, harmony, and cooperation between both arms of government, while the legislature had become more matured and restrained in their disagreement with one another

He stressed that with the resultant stability in the polity, state governments were now well-positioned to deliver dividends of democracy to their people.

The Delta governor emphasised that it was unwise for the speakers to antagonise their governors, but noted that it doesn’t mean they should not do the right thing.

*Ahon is Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.