Oborevwori, Okowa, Ayu, others step out for Alema, Natasha’s child dedication

The Alema of Warri kingdom, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan and wife, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi, are still rejoicing with friends and family as they recently christened their baby, Prince Reign-Emmanuel Toritsemotse Otuoze Uduaghan.

The Uduaghans waited 12 months after birthing the baby on July 12, 2022 to celebrate the christening to accommodate Natasha’s political engagement during the last general elections.

The baby was christened on July 9, 2023 at Asaba in Delta amidst thanksgiving for surviving a challenging birthing experience, dreadful electioneering season and a car accident barely 3 months ago.

The Uduaghans acknowledge this remarkable day as one which renews dedication to God and commitment to family and well-wishers.

Dignitaries present at the occasion include: Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Monday Onyeme, the immediate past governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and wife.

Also in attendance are embattled PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu and some members of the PDP national working committees including Sen. Sam Anyanwu (Imo PDP guber candidate) amongst other distinguished members of the 10th National Assembly and also a number of traditional rulers across the State.

Recall Natasha tied the knot with the Alema of Warri Kingdom, in Kogi on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Top dignitaries like the current senate president Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the then Gov Okowa, Hon. Minister of State Solid Minerals Uchechukwu Ogar and musicians like Kizz Daniel, 2 Baba, Iyanya, Oritsefemi amongst others graced the wedding.