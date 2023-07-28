Oborevwori leading with empathy in Delta

By Festus Ahon

ON Friday July 14, 2023, news filtered in of the unfortunate killing of a two-year-old boy, Ivan Omorhiakogbe, during an operation by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA. They were said to have invaded the enclave of a notorious drug syndicate along the Okpanam Road area in the State capital.

The operation, which took place the previous day, went awry after a stray bullet fired by the NDLEA operatives hit Ivan and his younger sibling, Eromosele at their mother’s shop just after their father had dropped them off from school.

They were both rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, but Ivan, unfortunately, did not make it. He died a painful and needless death. There was anguish and condemnation over the unfortunate incident, with calls for the prosecution of the officials involved. A compassionate Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had, on Saturday, sent his heart-felt condolences to the family on the killing of the young Ivan and the injury to his younger sibling. The governor, in a statement, said the tragic incident was regrettable and avoidable if the officers had operated based on their rules of engagement. He called on the NDLEA authorities and the Delta Police Command to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the boy and injury to his brother, with a view to bringing the culprits to book and avoiding a future reoccurrence.

Governor Oborevwori said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the family of Fidelis Omorhiakogbe on the tragic death of their two-year-old son, Ivan, and injury to his younger sibling, Eromosele. This incident is tragic, painful, and grievous because of the loss of a child and the injury to his younger sibling. I condemn this unfortunate incident because, no matter the provocation, armed security men must operate within the ambit of standard procedure as enshrined in their rules of engagement. Any action taken outside these international best practices could be catastrophic, as in this case. I, therefore, call on the NDLEA and Police authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident and bring all the culprits to book.”

On Monday, July 17, the governor visited the family at FMC, where Eromosele is receiving treatment for bullet injuries sustained in his left eye. Oborevwori, who arrived at the hospital at about 9.30 a.m., was received by Dr. Ernest Ogbedo of the Opthalmology Department. Dr. Ogbedo said they had successfully covered the eye to prevent infections from entering it, adding that further surgeries would be carried out on the eye. Ogbedo said: “We have done one surgery, but the child is going to need some other surgeries because there is an eye injury which the doctors went through and covered. We did an x-ray first, and luckily there was no bullet pellet around, but we are going to carry out further investigation to see the extent of the injury. We have succeeded in covering the eye so that there will be no infections or other diseases of the eye.”

The governor commiserated with the family on the unfortunate demise of Ivan and promised that all efforts would be made to bring the culprits to book. He said that the Police were already investigating the matter and would make their findings known to the public at the end of the inquiry. He commended the medical personnel at the hospital for their proactiveness in treating the younger sibling, assuring that the State government would pick up all the medical bills related to the incident.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, assured the governor and the family of the Command’s commitment to ensuring a thorough investigation into the matter. He said: “Your Excellency, we will do our best to unravel the mystery behind the whole incident. We have sent messages to the NDLEA, and they have responded, and in no distant time we will come out with a report that will be made known to members of the public. Once again, we commiserate with you and we pray that God Almighty will give you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and for Eromosele, we are praying that God will lay His healing hands upon him to perfect his health.”

On Tuesday, July 18, Governor Oborevwori played host to members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, where he charged Journalists to remain focused and abide by the ethics of the profession, on fair and objective reporting for credibility. He thanked journalists in the state for their support before, during, and after the general elections, assuring that he would strive to fulfill his campaign promises to Deltans. On appointments, the governor said he would appoint people with the capacity to deliver, not necessarily for political patronage. He said he will appoint young ones, middle-aged ones, and also experienced ones; to teach the young ones.

Earlier, the State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, said the Union was at Government House to congratulate the governor on his successful inauguration into office and to chart the way forward as partners in progress. He commended the governor for appointing a respected member of the Union, Sir Festus Ahon, as his Chief Press Secretary. The Union urged the governor to appoint men and women with proven track records of performance, irrespective of political parties, ethnic background, or religious inclination.