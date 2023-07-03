Oborevwori hailed over commitment to operations of Delta export processing zones 

Oborevwori

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Convener of the second edition of Warri north summit Mr Omayeli Okotie has lauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his commitment towards the creation of a robust economy in the state with the export processing zones in Koko and Kwale areas.

In a statement to the Vanguard Omayeli recalled that the governor in his inaugural address on May 29 assured that his administration will ensure full operation of the free trade zones.

Commending the governor for the initiative Omayeli said this year’s Warri north economic summit billed for August 3 in Koko , headquarters of Warri north local government area will harp on the governor’s vision for the export processing zone.

He said the theme of the summit , :” Koko free trade zone, creating opportunities for economic prosperity and development “, was chosen to thoroughly sensitize the local government and other stakeholders on the gains of the free trade zone in Koko.

Omayeli said prominent deltans and notable key players in the business sectors would be part of the summit.

“Also expected to participate in the summit is the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, NEPZA, a parastatal of the Federal Government responsible for licencing and regulation of Free Trade Zones in the country.”