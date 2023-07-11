Oborevwori forwards names of revenue board nominees to Delta Assembly 

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Tuesday, forwarded names of nominees for appointment into the Board of the Delta State Internal Revenue Service to the Delta State House of Assembly

The list of the nominees contained in a letter to the House, read at plenary by the Speaker, Rt Hon Emomotimi Dennis Guwor has the immediate past Deputy Chief Whip of the State Assembly, Mr Solomon Ighrakpata as Chairman.

Others are, Mr Frank Nwaugo, Executive Director of Operations; Kelly Oghenekevwe, Executive Director, Finance and Administration; Collins Iwebunor, Executive Director, of ICT and Corporate Development and Hon Orezi Esievo as Executive Director, Legal Services.

Oborevwori said the nomination was a sequel to the expiration of

of the tenure of the former board, explaining that the appointment was in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by section five, subsection two and section Six, subsection one of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue Service Law, 2020.”

The Speaker, Emomotimi Guwor, directed the nominees to submit thirty five copies of their curriculum vitae to reach the Clerk of the House, before Monday, 17 July 2023 and appear for screening on Tuesday, 18th July 2023.

Meanwhile, the House has screened and confirmed the appointment of Justice Ngozi Catherine Ojugbana- Orishedere as President Customary Court of Appeal, Delta State.

Motions for the screening and confirmation of Justice Ojugbana- Orishedere were moved by the Majority Leader, Hon Emeka Nwaobi and adopted.

The Speaker congratulated Justice Ojugbana- Orishedere for the appointment and commended members for the painstaking screening exercise.