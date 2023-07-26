Oborevwori approves N5bn for promotion arrears to Delta workers

By Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has approved the payment of N5 billion promotion arrears to workers in the state.

Announcing the approval, yesterday, while addressing workers during his unscheduled visit to the Professor Chike Edozien secretariat, Asaba, Oborevwori said the payment would be effected in three tranches.

He said the payment would commence in August and end in October 2023, adding that he had signed the memo approving it

According to the governor, the approval was as a result of a demand by the workers prior to the gubernatorial election in the state, adding that he had promised to pay when he comes into office.

Oborevwori, who was accompanied on the visit by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, and top government functionaries, said: “As a promise keeper, I came here for two reasons: to see how you are doing in your work places and to bring the good news that the promotion arrears you have been demanding for all these years have been approved.

“I have come here to notify you that I have approved it, because I am governor for all of you and for all Deltans as I promised you with my MORE agenda.

“We know the money is huge, its almost N5 billion, but I promised to pay you and I have signed the memo and approved it.

“You will be paid in three tranches from next month, August to October 2023. Continue to do more and work for the interest of the state. I thank you very much for your support and please don’t play with your work.

“I can come here anytime without informing the Head of Service. Today, I decided to inform him but the next time I am coming, I won’t notify you and I will just go into one of these offices to see what they are doing.”