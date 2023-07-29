Obiukwu visits IGP, Egbetokun, pledges to support Police Force

By Chris Onuoha

The Executive Director, Bolton White Group, Kingsley Obiukwu has stressed need for private organisation to help government to improve security in Nigeria, noting that it is an assurance of progressive economy.

Obiukwu stated this in Abuja when he paid a courtesy visit to the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, noting that both the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets and the Nigeria Police Force’s productivity would be improved as a result of an improved security in the country.

The Bolton White Group boss who visited the IGP, Egbetokun as part of the group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), reiterated need for private organisations to work in synergy with Police, adding that his firm has pledged to supply solar-powered green energy to a number of police stations across Nigeria.

He underlined among other things, the significant role the private sector can play in enhancing national security, noting that improved security nationwide will boost the confidence of investors and attract more foreign direct investments to help grow the economy.

“We cannot rely entirely on the government and its agencies alone to provide security in the country. Everyone should place a high premium on security.

“The private sector also, may play significant role in maximizing security through project funding, personnel training and public awareness campaigns about how to safeguard individual life and properties.

“I sincerely believe that together as Nigerians we can build a safer and greater Nigeria for all,” he said.