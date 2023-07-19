Obi visits Plateau IDPs, donates cash, food item

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi on Wednesday visited and commiserated with the Plateau State Government and the people of Mangu LGA of the State over the recent attacks and killings of over 200 people and the displacement of thousands of villagers.

Before proceeding to see the displaced persons, Mr. Obi visited the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang at Government House in Jos where he stated he was visiting to “show support to the people and also commiserate with them over the needless killings that have claimed several lives and properties in some local government areas of the State.”

He added, “I would like to commend the Governor for his relentless efforts to see that these killings stop. For us as Nigerians, it is time to be with our people, especially in this trying period. Nigerians cannot continue to get killed in their homes unprovoked and we fold our arms. We cannot compensate for a life lost we can only show support. We must do everything within our means to bring this barbaric killing to an end.

“We must go back to the Plateau we used to know. A Plateau where people from various parts of life come to organize events and enjoy the beauty of the Plateau. I call on Security Agencies to collaborate and bring these perpetrators to justice…”

The State Governor in his response appreciated Mr. Obi for the show of concern and wished him a happy birthday.

He stated, “Mangu has been in the news a lot, it is one of the most peaceful areas of the State. Loosing over 300 lives in the space of two months is a national disaster that must stop and we are determined to fight to the end to ensure Plateau State remains the home of peace and tourism.”

Mr. Obi later visited the traditional ruler of the Mangu people, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, Da John Hirse where he made some cash donations as well as 100 bags of rice for the benefit of the survivors.