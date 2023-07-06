Obi endorses Delta Social Media Summit, lists achievements

The Chairman of Oshimili South Council Dr. Obi Kelvin Ezenyili today received the Delta Social Media Team on a courtesy at his office in Asaba.

The Chairman while conducting the team led by Ossai Ovie Success around the complex and other projects executed by his administration within the council said his administration has kept to campaign promises made during his campaign.

While listing his achievements, he promised to continue bringing more dividends of democracy to the people of Oshimili South.

Commending the Chairman, Ossai said Ezenyili has made the youths proud by exhibiting good leadership qualities.

“Your scorecard since assuming office in 2021 has been unprecedented and we the youths are proud of you .

As a youth , you distinguished yourself with the kind of projects executed by your administration.

Your achievements will push more young people into politics because you have demonstrated that youths are capable of making a difference if given the opportunity to serve .

The projects we have seen are facts that your administration has performed according to the people’s expectations.

Thank you for not disappointing the youths.” he said while informing the chairman of the team’s plans of organizing Delta Social Media Summit.

Some of the projects inspected by the team include the ultramodern legislative complex with state-of-the-art facilities, renovated executive complex with sophisticated furnishings and appliances, installation of close circuit television, purchase of 500KVA generator, automated system for local government identification process and engagement of over 249 youths as environmental Marshalls to enforce compliance on extant laws among others and the construction of Ogwa-Uku Ahaba .