Obi Cubana hosts unveiling of Louis XIII Cognac in Lagos

Nigeria’s top business mogul, entertainment emperor, and luxury hospitality czar, Obinna Iyiegbu, famously referred to as Obi Cubana, has hosted the unveil and tasting of the premium Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac at a bespoke event exclusively put together for a few carefully handpicked persons.

The event which was held at the highbrow Banana Island in Lagos yesterday night brought together crème de la crème of the luxury world and high net-worth business leaders with enormous social capital and financial influence across key industries including oil and gas, real estate, financial services, and aviation.

Obi Cubana, who is the chairman of Cubana Group, said his passion for luxury lifestyle and love for sharing special moments with his successful friends is reflected in the story of Louis XIII Cognac.

“It was an evening of fine music, nice dishes, and a unique ambiance, and in attendance some of the top Nigerian successful business leaders, including Africa’s most exceptional real estate Czar, Sijibomi Ogundele of Sujimoto Group, Ned Okonkwo, the super investor and real estate king and Dr. Charles Mba, Chief Executive officer and Chairman of CDV Group, amongst few others.

“Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac Grande Champagne prides itself as a unique luxury cognac with each Decanter representing the life achievement of cellar masters. Since its origin in 1874, each generation of cellar master selects from the cellar the oldest and most precious eaux-de-vie for LOUIS XIII.

“In line with age-long preserved tradition, renowned Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau is at present setting aside the finest eaux-de-vie as a legacy to his successor for the coming century.

“The Remy Martin Louis XIII is an exquisite blend sourced 100% from Grande Champagne, the first Cru of the Cognac region”.

For the evening, guests were treated to an eye-opening sensory odyssey and they had a chance to be part of the reveal and to acquire selected limited edition decanters which included LXIII Time Collection The Origin and City of Lights, along with the LOUIS XIII Black Pearl AHD.

The specially curated event had Louis XIII ambassador, Mickael Bonnamy, on hand to take guests through the journey of discovery, providing the finest details and special notes of the super and extraordinary LOUIS XIII Cognac.

Guests were invited to join the LOUIS XIII exclusive experience club by acquiring a decanter with special privileges and unique rewards.