Obaship tussle: Stakeholders, Ondo council chairman disagree over imposition of monarch

— Don’t drag me into crisis — Council Chairman

— Blame kingmakers for delay

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Obaship crisis in ljare, lfedore council area of Ondo, took a new dimension, as stakeholders disagreed with the council chairman, Hon Alex Oladimeji, over an alleged imposition of a monarch.

Some concerned indigenes of Ijare, in a statement, signed by Elder Ojo Bamidele, accused the council Chairman, Hon Alex Oladimeji of pushing for one of the candidates, who is his cousin.

They lamented that ” lamented that members of the Sejeokun Ruling House has been united since the selection process started until some self-appointed adjudicators came on board in the family and wanted to deny some candidates right to be part of the crucial stage of the process which led to litigation.

Recall that the stool of the Olujare of Ijare, became vacant two years ago when Oba Adebamigbe Oluwagbemigun, Kokotiri II, joined his ancestors.

Process of selecting a new monarch by the royal family and the kingmakers,ran into troubled waters, following litigation arising from the illegal exclusion of some candidates to the throne including Prince Kola Oyewole

The concerned indigenes who exonerated the Ondo State government from the looming chieftancy tussle, alleged the Chairman of Ifedore Local Government, Hon. Alex Oladimeji, who is from the town of allegedly “plotting to force one of his cousins in the race on the community as the monarch.

The statement reads, “the purported forwarding of four, out of the thirteen names that applied to be Olujare and initially emplaced before the Kingmakers (Afobajes), was a product of arbitrariness meant to unlawfully nay illegally exclude the names of candidates that are believed to constitute a threat to the candidates some cabals want to desperately force on the people.

“It is heartwarming that aggrieved stock of the Sejeokun Ruling House, the Olukekere/Osunpamisi descendants, has gone to court to challenge the purported illegal suspension of Chief Aarinmo, the unlawful exclusion of his candidate, Prince Kola Oyewole, and the moonlight frivolous narratives that seek to dislocate the inextricable link the Olukekere/Osunpamisi stock of Sejeokun Ruling House has to the Olujare stool.

“Traditionally, it is within the purview of the Kingmakers to choose the Olujare, and the leader of the distinguished Chiefs has cautioned himself from embarking on illegality by processing the four selective candidates sent to him, on the receipts of letters of complaints of unlawful exclusion and court processes contesting the legality of the advancement.

“It is needless, to say the least, that High Chief Wemimo Olaniran, the Sapetu of Ijare, has been subjected to vicious attacks by paid agents who want to goad him to treading the inglorious path of injustice, unfairness and illegality.

“Permit us to state, very unequivocally, that the government of Ondo State has since distanced itself from being dragged into legitimizing illegality, as the Chairman of Ifedore Local Government, Hon. Alex Oladimeji, who is prejudicially pushing for one of the candidates that is his cousin, has made the whole world to believe.

Ojo said that “We also call on the leadership of the Ijare Egbe Omo Elewe Obi to be guided by all the documents before it, and to prevail on elements within it to desist from supporting any initiative that could illegally exclude any of the candidates, as the unity of all Ijare indigenes is paramount, even as posterity stands very advantageously to judge the present

But in a swift response, the council Chairman, Hon Alex Oladimeji, cautioned the stakeholders not to drag him into the wranglings

Oladimeji, said that he had no power to impose new monarch on the town considering various Chieftaincy laws in the state.

He however assured that due process would be followed, noting that a mass protest in the town last the weekend was not against him but against the Head of the kingmakers, the Sapetu of Ijare, High Chief Wemimo Olaniyan, for delaying the process of picking new monarch.

Oladimeji said, “I need to respond to this because all they wrote against me is a blatant lie.

“As a local government Chairman, there is a rules and regulations guiding selection of Obas, not only in my community (Ijare), all communities have their declaration/laws that govern them and there is an Ondo State Chieftaincy Law, nobody can influence and even me as the Council Chairman, there is no way I can influence anybody to emerge as the King or force anybody on my town.

“I am not a member of the (Ijare) Royal family, I am not part of the people that screened (Princes), I am not part of the Kingmakers (Afobaje).

” I don’t have any role to play rather than whatever they do they send it to my office and i will follow up with what the law says.

“I find it strange that I was being fingered that I want to force one of my cousins on the community.

“I don’t know how; i don’t have any cousin among the people that are contesting (for Olujare stool); But the truth of the matter is that on Saturday there was a protest and the protest was against the Sapetu of Ijare (High Chief) Barrister Wemimo Olaniyan, alleging him that he didn’t allow the selection of new Olujare to continue.

“The community people are not protesting against me. I am not doing anything against the wish of the community, I can only guide the community to avert security breach,” Oladimeji said.

The Council Chairman confirmed that it was true that the Royal Family (Omowas) actually screened out nine out of 13 of the candidates, clearing four of them for the kingmakers to pick from and the family decision sent to the local government; “I don’t know why these people are accusing me wrongly.

“They protested against Chief Wemimo, not me. I am surprised these people fingered me.

He said, “the truth is that there is a problem among Omowas and even among the kingmakers, they should not shift their problem to me.

“I am not supposed to be dragged to this issue at all. The people accusing me wrongly should go back to their family and resolve their problems and stop dragging my name.

Oladimeji said that ” I am a local government Chairman and i work with established laws, i can’t create laws by myself.