Obaseki’s Campaign Deputy DG dumps PDP, to join APC

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Deputy Director General, of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2020, Gideon Ikhine has dumped the PDP and is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter addressed to the Chairman, PDP Ward 7 (Ukpenu/ Ujolen/ Emuhi) Ekpoma, Esan West local government area and dated July 8, 2023, Ikhine did not state the reasons for leaving the party but said “it has been a great honour to contribute to the growth and success of this party over the years, with People Democratic Party recording outstanding results from my Ward all through the 24 years of working with you.

“My commitment to the people of Ward 7, Esan-West Local Government and Edo people remains firm and resolute to keep serving them in another capacity.”

When contacted on the phone by Vanguard for the reasons he left the party, he said “It was for personal reasons,” on his governorship ambition and his next destination, Ikhine said, “I am still consulting but I will definitely be joining the APC a few days from now and I will address a press conference soon to clear the grey areas.”

Ikhine was the first governorship aspirant ahead of the 2020 governorship election to step down for Governor Godwin Obaseki and donated his campaign office and structure to Obaseki to realize his second term bid after he was disqualified by the APC.

It was gathered that there was an understanding between him and the governor that he would get right of first refusal ahead of 2024 but it seems the governor is not ready to honour that gentleman’s agreement.