Godwin Obaseki

Youths in Edo State have applauded the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s commitment to improving the lives of youths with the implementation of ongoing reforms in education, skills development and other sectors.

In a statement to celebrate the governor’s 66th birthday anniversary, Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Moses Agwinede Joseph, said Governor Obaseki’s youth-friendly policies and initiatives have made significant impact on the lives of Edo youths, restoring hope for a brighter future.

He noted, “Your Excellency, Governor Godwin Noghegase Obaseki, on behalf of the over 3 million members of the Edo Youth Community, I Comrade Moses Agwinede Joseph the number one youth of Edo state, extend our warmest wishes to you on the occasion of your birth anniversary celebration.

“I am truly grateful for your unwavering support and dedication towards the betterment of our generation. Your youth-friendly policies and initiatives have made a significant impact on the lives of Edo youths restoring hope for a brighter future.”

He said the governor’s commitment “to providing quality education, creating job opportunities, and fostering an inclusive environment for young people’s growth has not gone unnoticed.

Your efforts to listen to our concerns, engage us in decision-making processes, and provide platforms for our voices to be heard have empowered us and inspired us to dream big.”

He noted that under the leadership of the governor, youths in the state, “have witnessed the transformation of our state into a vibrant hub for youth development and industrialization. The numerous programs and initiatives you have implemented, such as the Edo Innovation Hub, EdoJobs, Industrial Park, Ossiomo Electrical Power generation, Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST), civil service reform, good road networks within the state, and the enactment of business-friendly policies have equipped us with the necessary tools to succeed and contribute meaningfully to society.

“Your unwavering belief in the potential of every young person, regardless of their background or circumstances, has motivated us to strive for excellence and to make positive changes in our communities. Your genuine care and concern for the well-being of every Edo indigene or resident have given us the confidence to overcome challenges and pursue our aspirations with zeal.”

Joseph noted, “On this special day, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your remarkable leadership and your tireless efforts in championing the cause of the youth. Your vision, passion, and dedication serve as an inspiration for us all. We are privileged to have you as our governor, and we look forward to witnessing more milestones and achievements under your guidance.”