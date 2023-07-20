Obaseki urges increased global action, synergies for food security

By Gabriel Enogholase

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has called for urgent action to improve food security, ensure increased collaboration among global stakeholders to support more farmers to embrace climate-smart agricultural practices and technologies to improve their yields and ensure food sufficiency.

The governor made the call in commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day, marked on July 18, 2023.

The governor said: “The 2023 International Nelson Mandela Day presents another fine opportunity for governments, policymakers and other stakeholders to review efforts at addressing one of the world’s most pressing challenges, climate change, which poses a threat to our planet and the well-being of our communities, with its devastating impact on agriculture, livelihoods, and the environment.

“It is projected that without a solution, an estimated 43 million people in Africa alone could fall below the poverty line as a result of crop failures and hunger from climate change.

“This calls for increased action among stakeholders, in ensuring better policies and sustained partnerships to support climate-smart agriculture across the agriculture and food value chains to enhance food productivity and improve climate resilience.

“In Edo State, we are aware of the profound impact that climate change has on agriculture and food production and are partnering the private sector and other stakeholders in the state to empower smallholder farmers, providing them with access to resources and technology, and supporting sustainable farming practices that protect the environment while increasing productivity.”