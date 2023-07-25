Obaseki, Shaibu, Oshiomhole mourn Esogban of Benin

•Chief David Edebiri, the Esogban of Benin Kingdom

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY —Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; his Deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu, and former governor and now the Senator representing Edo North senatorial district, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, have mourned the passing of the Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri, who died last week at the age of 93.

In separate statements, they described Edebiri as a father figure who lived a fulfilled life.

According to Obaseki, the late Edebiri was a great man, who did great things and would be remembered for his exploits and unwavering commitment to the development of the Benin Kingdom.

He said Edebiri was “a journalist and an activist, he was one of the key members of the Zikist Movement, advancing ideas and ethos in the early days of Nigeria’s independence that saw to the development and growth of our dear nation.

“A notable and revered scribe, Chief Edebiri was one, who never shied away from engaging in matters that affected the Nigerian nation. He served as a veritable fountain of knowledge and wisdom on local and national issues and was always eager to provide informed and critical commentary on the state of the nation.”

On his part, Shaibu said: “Esogban effectively combined his traditional duties with panache and sense of loyalty to the ancient Benin throne. He stood on the side of the people in the noble quest for building a fair, peaceful and just society.

“He was highly cerebral, intellectually mobile and an ardent advocate of the preservation of the common heritage, cultural identity and custom of Edo people.”

For Oshiomhole in a statement by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, the Esogban was a father figure to Edo people and an advisor who stood for the truth at all times.

He said: “Chief Edebiri was a courageous leader, whose ideology revolved around enhancing the welfare of our people. He preached unity at all times, fought for what he believed in, and was always willing to offer valuable advice, drawing from his wealth of experience

“He was a man of truth, whose tenacity of principle was well demonstrated by an independent disposition, which made it impossible for anyone to intimidate him for his political choices.

“He was a stabilising force and source of inspiration to all Edo people who looked up to him for guidance.

“As governor of Edo State, I consulted with him on several occasions and on each of those instances I was always impressed by his deep knowledge, understanding and frank assessment of the dynamics of our peculiar sociopolitical environment.”