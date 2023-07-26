Obaseki appoints Andrew Okungbowa CPS

By Ozioruva Aliu

ALMOST six years after John Mayaki resigned as his acting Chief Press Secretary, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has appointed Mr. Andrew Okungbowa his new Chief Press Secretary.

A statement by Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

The statement read: “Governor Obaseki has approved the appointment of Mr. Andrew Okungbowa as his Chief Press Secretary. The appointment takes immediate effect.

“Okungbowa is a journalist and communication expert, with vast experience as an editor and media consultant. He was the Editor, Travel and Tourism at New Telegraph and served as President of the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism, ANJET.

“He graduated from Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Benin, UNIBEN, in 1988 and holds a Masters degree in English from University of Lagos, UNILAG.”