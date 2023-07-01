Obaseki, a result oriented leader, says PDP

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki as a result oriented leader who has deployed the resources of the state to positively transform the state.

This was contained in a birthday message to the governor signed on behalf of the party by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said the party “congratulates our own dear Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, as he marks his birthday today.

“Governor Obaseki is a pragmatic, down-to-earth and result-oriented administrator, who continues to exert his expertise, skills and resources not only towards the development of Edo State but also the unity, stability and economic growth of our country.

“Our Party is very proud of Governor Obaseki’s dynamism and sense of duty with which he continues to transform Edo State with massive landmark people-oriented projects in critical sectors including oil and gas, manufacturing, education, healthcare, agriculture, food production, transportation, housing, sports, security among others.”

Ologunagba further said, “The PDP particularly commends his unprecedented achievements in job creation and economic empowerment of citizens in various spheres of endeavours which have resulted in better living standard in Edo State in line with the manifesto and policy thrust of the PDP.

“The PDP felicitates with Governor Obaseki on this auspicious occasion and prays to God to grant him many more years in good health and wisdom to continue to be a blessing to humanity.”