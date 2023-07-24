Oba of Benin pledges support, prayers for late Dokpesi’s family

Dokpesi

By Ozioruva Aliu,BENIN CITY

THE Oba of Benin, His Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has comforted grieving family members of the founding chairman of DAAR Communications, and African Independent Television, AIT, Chief Raymond Dokpesi over the pain caused by Media icon’s death and pledged to continuously support the family with prayers.

The Monarch stated this when he received family members of Dokpesi who visited him in his palace.

Oba Ewuare II recalled how the late Dokpesi gave free AIT live media coverage to his Coronation event in 2016, noting that his memory would remain evergreen.

He said “We will keep on praying for you. May God almighty and our ancestors grant our prayers. We are here for you. We will do our best to support you all the time.

“I want to assure you that we will do our best, personally and officially, to keep on supporting the Dokpesi family, and his friends.

“We also had an idea of the challenges he had. He stood by his challenges and he came out stronger.” He said.

Earlier, Raymond Dokpesi-Junior, eldest son of the deceased, thanked the Oba of Benin for his kind affection towards the Dokpesi’s family and wise counsel to before, during and after the funeral of their father.

Dokpesi-Junior, who was joined by his uncle, Mr Cyril Dokpesi and other family members, friends and well-wishers, spoke about loss and touched on the death of his father during the visit, solicited for prayers from the Benin throne to enable them defeat the vicissitudes of life.