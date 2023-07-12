Oba of Benin extends good wishes for APC aspirant on gov’ship ambition

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, yesterday, received a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, where he lauded him for his resilience and quest to govern the state, and prayed for him not to encounter regrets.

The monarch said this when the aspirant visited his palace to formally inform the traditional ruler of his ambition to contest the forthcoming governorship poll.

He said: “A lot of persons from various political parties are contesting for this position. We have prayed for you that as you have respected your elders, you will reap the reward.

“This journey that you are about to begin, it shall be peaceful for you all. You will not encounter regret.”

Addressing the Benin throne earlier, Agbonayinma informed the traditional ruler that his decision to contest the governorship election was to rescue the state from underdevelopment.

Speaking to journalists, thereafter, the former House of Representatives member, who represented Ikpoba-Okha and Egor federal constituency, said his visit to the palace “is one of the things that as a Benin son or daughter, you must recognise your culture and that means our Oba.

“Our monarch is someone we treasure, respect and appreciate. So before I embark on anything whatsoever, this is the first call, to come and tell the Oba my mission, my vision for Edo State, why I have decided to throw in my weight to aspire to contest for the office of the governor of Edo State and I think he deserves to know where I stand and I’m here to let him know, as father of all.”

“Every politics is local, so, I am here to tell my people because it is my people that will decide who becomes their governor. I know that they believe in me, they trust me, I am tested and trusted and I would never disappoint them because I have been there before.”