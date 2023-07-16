OAU Institute of Ecology and Environmental Studies @40: Solving Nigeria’s environmental challenges

Obafemi Awolowo University

By John Paul Akinduro

I was a youngster when Ken Saro-Wiwa died and other than the fact that he was an activist fighting the repressive and rapacious military government, I could not place him anywhere specific in history at that time. Fast forward to the beginning of the new millennium, I began to read up, and understand not only the circumstances surrounding his death but his struggle defending the environment. Unfortunately, Nigeria still ranks among top 10 countries at risk of climate disaster with about 2.5million people affected by flooding in late 2022, according to the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

It became more frightening when it was revealed that around 5.4 billion people would be living in countries experiencing water stress by the year 2040 – that is 69 percent of the world’s population of about 7.8 billion people. This disclosure was contained in the first Ecology Threat Report (ETR) of the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) released in 2022. It identified food insecurity, water scarcity, floods, droughts, cyclones, sea level rise, rising temperatures as well as high population growth as the priority global threats.

The myriads of environmental problems bedeviling Nigeria is not far from that of most developing countries around the world. That is; desertification, flooding, agricultural land degradation, air, water, waste and industrial pollution and of course, the exponential population growth rate, among many others. A 2022 World Bank report raised the alarm that “exposure to a particulate matter pollution in Lagos is responsible for 30,000 premature deaths, half of them children under one year old, and cause up to 350,000 lower acute respiratory diseases”.

This and many more surprising facts got me thinking as I watched Prof Anthony Malomo Imevbore with rapt attention while he took a cross section of audience, both physical and virtual, through a lecture titled; ‘Ecology and the Nigerian Society’ at the 40th anniversary of the Institute of Ecology and Environmental Studies (IEES) of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife in Osun state.

Prof. Imevbore is the pioneer director of IEES, OAU Ile-Ife and current Pro-Chancellor and chairman of governing council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) Ikeji-Arakeji in Osun state. A renowned professor of zoology, Imevbore is a leading expert in the field of ecology and the environment, and has been a consultant to many local and international organizations including the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (FEPA), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and UNDP.

Established in July 1982 as an autonomous unit for postgraduate studies and research in environmental control and management in Nigeria, the Institute of Ecology and Environmental Studies, OAU Ile-Ife – the first of its kind in West Africa, according to Prof Adebayo Bamire, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, has pursued, with a lot of fervency and commitment, its mandate of training manpower for the purpose for which it was set up four decades ago.

This is evident in over 500 exceptional graduates it has churned out through its various programmes, winning the Seeding Lab Instrumental Access equipment donation worth a minimum of One hundred thousand US dollars and becoming the first institute in Nigeria to be saddled with the responsibility to prevent and proffer solutions to environmental issues through research, training and public sensitization.

To sustain and surpass this feat and, make meaningful impact in the environmental space in Nigeria, Dr Aderonke Okoya, who is currently the acting director of IEES OAU Ile-Ife, called on major stakeholders to get actively involved in the provision of research facilities to encourage the design of projects that will provide solutions to real life environmental challenges, saying “the world is faced with emerging environmental threats and we must rise up by setting a new precedence of supporting a successful and rewarding path in the field of environmental sustainability”. One cannot but commend the tireless effort of Okoya and her excellent team of change champions for staying true to the vision of the founding fathers of this pace-making institute.

One of very many prominent alumni of the institute and the international conference chairman, Professor Joshua Olowoyo, lamented inadequate funding and advised government on ways to support research by having regional laboratories that are well equipped with modern facilities, which will ultimately be a catalyst for progress in the field.

From the 1989 National Policy on Environment to the 2021 Climate Change Act, Nigeria has indeed taken some bold steps towards environmental governance but there is more to be done. “We must take collective responsibility and therefore work within our spheres of influence to avoid the tragedy of the commons and hence, support sustainability efforts” Prof. Imevbore suggested.

He maintained that poverty eradication, ecological education, policy integration and improved governance, behavioral changes and intensifying reforestation and afforestation efforts, among others are his recommendations to improving on sustainable development as a nation. He stressed three key factors such as funding for family planning, political will and effective communication as impetuses for a successful population management.

Bob Marley and the Wailers in their hit track ‘so much things to say’ keep reminding us that; ‘Oh, that when the rain fall, fall, fall now. It don’t fall on one man’s housetop…’. This is what I see each time Lagos floods take over some parts of Victoria Island, Lekki and Ajah – the affluent neighborhoods in Nigeria’s economic capital. This is why I also agree with Imevbore that “we are all ecologists”. We must do our bit towards achieving a balanced ecosystem.

In her keynote, delivered by Mohammed Yahaya, the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the UN, emphasized the need to invest in programs, projects and policies aimed at combating climate change. She said the proclamation of 2021 to 2030 as the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration is to massively scale up the restoration of degraded and destroyed ecosystem to fight climate crisis and enhance food security, water supply and biodiversity. “It is a global call to action that will require political support, scientific research and financial muscle to massively scale up the restoration efforts” Amina Mohammed submitted.

At the weeklong 40th anniversary programmes, which brought together major stakeholders, 71 papers were presented at the technical sessions, which centered mainly on the need for intensive campaign on environmental awareness and education. Critical stakeholders such as the Governor of Osun state; Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Olowu of Owu Abeokuta; Oba Professor Saka Matemilola, former Vice Chancellor of OAU Professor Michael Faborode and a host of other dignitaries who graced the opening ceremony also called for renewed efforts towards achieving a clean and healthy ecosystem.

I have no doubt that the government will find a strategic partner in the Institute of Ecology and Environmental Studies, OAU Ile-Ife, if and when it chooses to walk the talk. It may be the right time for our institutions to truly function as research centers that will continue to find homegrown solutions to our local problems, if given the right support. I dare say, it is high time we moved from policy enactment to policy implementation through critical thinking and political will and make the environment safe for all.

John Paul Akinduro, a Communications Specialist and Tech Evangelist, is currently the Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications to Former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state