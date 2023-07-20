OAIC urges support for smallholder farmers

…says Africa bears brunt of climate change despite mere 3% emissions

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Key figures from the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) have emphasized the urgent need to support smallholder farmers in Nigeria, underlining the vital role they play in the country’s food security and the broader African economy.

While speaking at a press briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday, Rev. Nicta Lubaale, the International General Secretary of OAIC, stated that Nigeria and several other countries in the African region are grappling with the devastating consequences of climate change, despite being responsible for a mere 3% of the greenhouse gas emissions that drive global warming.

He highlighted the importance of social protection for vulnerable populations, including smallholder farmers.

Lubaale emphasized the need for social safety nets, insurance, and support systems to safeguard their livelihoods in the face of climate-related risks.

According to him, the global community and other stakeholders must take responsibility and be willing to provide compensation to regions affected by climate change.

He stated: “Nigeria and other countries in the African region bear the brunt of the greater impact of climate change, yet they have contributed only 3% of the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change.

“Those who are responsible for causing loss and damage through carbon emissions must take responsibility and be willing to provide compensation to affected regions.”

He further underscored the importance of international policies that address the loss and damage caused by climate change, particularly repetitive flooding, which has become a major challenge for these farmers.

“Supporting smallholder farmers is crucial to improving production and ensuring food security. By providing them with the necessary resources, knowledge, and infrastructure, we can empower these farmers to enhance their agricultural practices and increase their yields.

“It is essential to develop comprehensive strategies that mitigate the impacts of flooding and provide support to affected communities,” Lubaale said.

Adding to this, Elder Israel Akinadewo, the President of OAIC, Nigerian Region, stressed the importance of action beyond prayers.

He emphasized the need for involvement of faith-based organizations at the technical level to minimize the impact of climate change on smallholder farmers.

Akinadewo said, “So many smallholder farmers have faced tremendous problems due to flooding, and it is our duty to address these challenges.

“Policymakers must be aware of this fact, and the church is not sleeping. We are ready to take action and make a difference.”

He criticized the government’s current efforts, saying, “The N8,000 palliatives should have been invested in transportation to enhance the commerce of smallholder farmers’ produce.”

Akinadewo asserted the critical role of smallholder farmers in African food systems and called for the amplification of their voices.

He urged for farmers to be included in decision-making processes, emphasizing that their knowledge, experiences, and perspectives are invaluable in devising effective strategies for sustainable agricultural practices and ensuring long-term food security.