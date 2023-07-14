NYSC scores orientation camp auditorium built by Wike best nationwide

By Egufe Yafugorhi, Port Harcourt

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Friday, rated as best nationwide the 5,000-seater auditorium built by Rivers State government under Nyesom Wike for the orientation camp at Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area.



Rivers Coordinator of NYSC, George Mfongang, noted this at the swearing in of 2023 Batch B, Stream 1 Course for corps members deployed to Rivers at the Permanent Orientation Camp, where Governor Siminialayi Fubara pledged to sustain Rivers government’s generosity to the Corps.

Nfongang acknowledged that the continuous monthly allowance to corps members, provision of logistics to the secretariat, renovation of official quarters, dinning hall, provision of two 250KVA generators, 500KVA transformers and delivery of the 5000 capacity auditorium, speak loudly of the host state government’s huge support.



Governor Fubara, represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Dr. Kenneth Gbali, implored the corps members “As vanguards of positive change to bring your expertise, ingenuity, energy, resourcefulness and passion to the table as you bring about more quality of life to Rivers people.

“As one of the most enlightened stratum of the society, I charge you to lead from the front in the fight against societal evils. As the nation goes through problems of evolving into a peaceful, prosperous and egalitarian society, you must display exemplary character and conduct at all times in order to influence and drive positive society.”

He thanks people of Ogoni, especially host Nonwa-Gbam Tai leaders and stakeholders for creating a peaceful and convivial atmosphere for successive orientation exercises over the years.



Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, represented by Hon. Justice C. N. Wali administered the Oath of Allegiance to the 1639 Corps members sworn in at the Rivers camp